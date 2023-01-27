English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Porsche hit the brakes on NFT mint after it crashed and burned

    The January 23 launch was viewed by many as a significant failure for Porsche, with approximately 2,040 of the 7,500 NFTs available having been sold.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST
    Porsche

    Porsche

    Luxury car maker Porsche was forced to halt a nonfungible token (NFT) mint of its iconic white 911 model only two days after the public mint began over claims that its "holders had spoken".


    The German car company made the announcement on its Twitter handle on January 24. It said: "Our holders have spoken. We’re going to cut our supply and stop the mint to move forward with creating the best experience for an exclusive community. More info in the next hours."

    The January 23 launch was viewed by many as a significant failure for Porsche, with hardly around 2,040 of the 7,500 NFTs available having been sold.