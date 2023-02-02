English
    India will try to forge consensus on roadmap to regulate crypto currency at G-20, says DEA secretary

    In an interview to PTI, Seth said that an IMF paper on crypto assets was discussed among emerging economies on January 15 and 16 in Delhi.

    February 02, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
    Amidst turmoil in crypto currencies market, India is working with the Financial Stability Board (FSB) so that a consensus on a roadmap for regulating virtual assets could be agreed at during India's G-20 presidency itself, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Thursday.

    India as assumed G-20 presidency for 2023. The G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

    "We had a one-and-a-half day workshop. Thereafter, they are drafting a paper for a seminar, which will be conducted on the sidelines of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru that is scheduled on February 23," he said.