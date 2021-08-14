MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

First blockchain merger: MATIC, HEZ to integrate into Polygon ecosystem

As part of the deal, Hermez will be fully merged with Polygon with the new name “Polygon Hermez” along with its 26 members of staff who will join the Polygon’s team.

Smriti Chaudhary
August 14, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
HEZ token holders will be able to swap their tokens for Polygon’s native token (MATIC) via the swapping contract. The swap ratio is 3.5 MATIC : 1 HEZ, and is calculated based on the respective prices at 11AM CET August 4, 2021.

HEZ token holders will be able to swap their tokens for Polygon’s native token (MATIC) via the swapping contract. The swap ratio is 3.5 MATIC : 1 HEZ, and is calculated based on the respective prices at 11AM CET August 4, 2021.


In a first-ever crypto token merger, two native tokens MATIC and HEZ will be merged as Ethereum scaling project Polygon (formerly Matic Network) has acquired Hermez Network — a zero-knowledge (ZK)-Rollups-based Ethereum scaling solution for $250 million, Polygon announced on August 13.

“We believe this is in a way a historical moment, since this will be (to the best of our knowledge) the first full-blown merger of two blockchain networks. All components of the Hermez project: technology, live solutions, team, and HEZ token will be integrated into the Polygon ecosystem,” Polygon said in a statement.

As part of the deal, Hermez will be fully merged with Polygon with the new name “Polygon Hermez” along with its 26 members of staff who will join the Polygon’s team.

On August 4, Hermez Network had announced that it was in discussions for a “potential merger with a public network.”

“Being in the early stage of our token supply distribution we were also able to collaborate with the majority of our token holders, and with their blessing, we are pursuing this path. Our objective will continue to be focused on Ethereum scalability, developing the announced ZK-EVM, and ensuring its adoption,” it had said.
Smriti Chaudhary
Tags: ##Hermez ##MATIC #cryptocurrency #merger #polygon
first published: Aug 14, 2021 09:47 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.