MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Elon Musk: 'Don't invest life savings in cryptocurrency, that's unwise'

"Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution," Elon Musk said, even as he reiterated the possibility of cryptocurrency gaining global legitimacy in the future.

Moneycontrol News
May 07, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Elon Musk (File image)

Elon Musk (File image)


Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk urged those considering to invest in cryptocurrency to exercise restrain and refrain from risking their entire life savings.

The cautionary note from the billionaire comes amid his consistent push for cryptocurrency - which Musk speculates to be the future default currency of the planet.

“First of all, I think people should not invest their life savings in cryptocurrency. To be clear, I think that’s unwise,” Musk warned in a video released by the TMZ.

"Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution," the Tesla chief tweeted on May 7, as he posted the link of the TMZ video on his official social media handle.

Also Read: Dogecoin is now more valuable than SpaceX, ahead of Musk's SNL appearance

Close

Related stories

Musk's tweets on cryptocurrencies has led to a spurt in the popularity of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. On the latter, Musk said in the video that "the point is that dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency”.

He, however, added that fate comes near to irony and Dogecoin may end up emerging as the leading cryptocurrency despite being launched as a "joke".

Musk also reiterated the possibility of cryptocurrency gaining widespread global recognition in the future. "If you want to sort of speculate and, I don’t know, maybe have some fun, I mean, there’s a good chance that crypto is the future currency of earth” he said.

Musk pointed out that Tesla Inc sold 10 percent of its Bitcoin holdings last month to prove the liquidity of the leading cryptocurrency. He, however, clarified that he sold any of his own Bitcoin.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Tesla
first published: May 7, 2021 07:51 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.