Cryptocurrency roundup: SEC’s motion to hide Hinman documents, Japan to lif ban on stablecoins domestic issue, and more

Crypto Lender Vauld Abandons Potential Nexo Acquisition

Several months after the two parties initially agreed to investigate the transaction, and less than a month before the Singapore-based target is required to develop a restructuring plan, cryptocurrency lender Vauld said that rival Nexo's planned acquisition of the company has been shelved.

> Vauld stated in a private Twitter message that “We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan.”

> “To provide a very brief summary, our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition.”