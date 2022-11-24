Cryptocurrency roundup for November 24: Japan to launch digital Yen next year, New York imposes a two-year mining ban on cryptos, and more

Big Story

Early in 2023, the Bank of Japan will launch an experiment with digital Yen



The Japanese central bank will start testing a proof-of-concept digital yen early in 2019. A central bank digital currency will be put through a stress test by the Bank of Japan and a number of unnamed financial institutions. The functionality of deposits and withdrawals as well as what transpires without internet connectivity will be tested. The choice to legally adopt a digital yen will be made in 2026. The majority of developed nations are working to create some sort of government-backed digital currency, and several, like China and Nigeria, have already launched public wallets. Read details here

