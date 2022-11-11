Cryptocurrency roundup for November 11: SEC launches probe against FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto Lender BlockFi halts withdrawals, Binance reveals proof of reserves and more

Liquidity Crunch

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried breaks silence, says winding down Alameda Research



FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday said he was winding down the cryptocurrency exchange’s sister firm Alameda Research and that he would spend the rest of the week raising liquidity for the beleaguered exchange. Bankman-Fried claimed Alameda Research was not doing any of the” weird things that I see on Twitter” and that one way or another, soon they won't be trading on FTX anymore. The CEO said every penny of the existing collateral will go straight to the users, unless or until they have been done right. After that, investors—old and new—and employees who have fought for what's right for their career, and who weren't responsible for any of the “fuck ups." Details here.

