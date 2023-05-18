Cryptocurrency roundup for May 18: UK MPs propose crypto regulation similar to gambling and more

Deep Dive

Industry Experts Weigh In on Ledger's Controversial Move: A Deep Dive

Ledger, a leading hardware wallet provider, recently launched a contentious update allowing devices to transmit encrypted fragments of users' seed phrases to others.

> This move, aimed at helping users recover their seed phrases, has sparked a heated debate among crypto experts.

> Some are concerned about the potential security and privacy implications, while others are more optimistic about the feature's security measures.

> Experts highlighted the importance of seed phrases, which are usually kept private by users, saying that the reaction on Crypto Twitter was strong, with many arguing that retrievable seed phrases imply storage, raising concerns among crypto experts.

> They also pointed out that Ledger's official statement assures users that the storage is encoded, fragmented, and decentralized. Full report here.