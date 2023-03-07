Cryptocurrency roundup for March 7: Singapore police launches investigation into Terraform Labs, Pennsylvania's nuclear-powered Bitcoin mining facility online, Bybit card launch and more

BIS

Hub-and-Spoke Model for CBDC Cross-Border Payments Reduces Risks, says BIS

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), an organization that brings together central banks from around the world, has revealed that its Project Icebreaker experiment has shown the benefits of the cross-border payment model for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The project, conducted with the help of the central banks of Israel, Norway, and Sweden, used a hub-and-spoke method to connect between the countries' different national CBDC systems. According to the BIS, the hub-and-spoke model used in Project Icebreaker can mitigate the risk of insufficient liquidity and reduce settlement and counterparty risk. It also allows for competitive quotes for the exchange rate to be submitted to the hub, ensuring that end users can benefit from the best one.

The BIS has previously conducted other CBDC cross-border experiments, such as Project Dunbar, which focused on wholesale use. More here.