Cryptocurrency roundup for March 2: Coinbase CEO defends staking product amid SEC crackdown and more

UBS Report

UBS Report: Mt. Gox Creditors' Repayments Unlikely to Destabilize Bitcoin

UBS has issued a report stating that concerns over the release of large amounts of bitcoin onto the market as a result of the Mt. Gox bankruptcy repayments are overdone. While creditors of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange are set to recover some of their funds after a decade-long liquidation process, the rehabilitation plan offers them several options on repayment and timing. According to the UBS report, the most important choices for creditors include taking an early lump sum or waiting for further proceedings and asset recoveries, as well as receiving the funds in fiat or crypto. However, the strategists noted that "the early lump-sum option with fiat repayments suggests that the exchange would have to sell BTC to raise the requisite cash," which has previously fueled concerns over potential negative impacts on bitcoin's price. Details here.