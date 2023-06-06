Cryptocurrency roundup for June 6: Binance's Covert Influence on U.S. Affiliate, JPMorgan on Bitcoin's potential, implications of U.S. Jobs Data for Crypto markets and more

Crypto Crystal Ball

JPMorgan Predicts Bitcoin Enthusiasm Ahead of 2024 Halving

Continued enthusiasm for Bitcoin from individual investors is expected to persist over the upcoming year, leading up to the cryptocurrency's next halving event, according to a recent research paper published by JPMorgan.

> The research report credits the recent surge in retail interest in part to the emergence of Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens.

> But the key element driving future retail investor demand for Bitcoin, the report suggests, is the anticipation building up to the halving event slated for April 2024.

> The halving process, a scheduled event where Bitcoin mining rewards are slashed by half, "would technically push Bitcoin's production cost up to around $40,000, instilling a sense of positivity among investors," the research team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, explained. Full report here.