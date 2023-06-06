Last Updated : June 06, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for June 6: Binance's Covert Influence on U.S. Affiliate, JPMorgan on Bitcoin's potential, implications of U.S. Jobs Data for Crypto markets and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Big Story
Binance Executive's Hidden Power Over U.S. Operations: What You Need to Know
High-ranking Binance executive Guangying Chen, a trusted ally of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, was the principal controller of five bank accounts associated with the supposedly autonomous U.S. subsidiary of the colossal crypto exchange, Binance.US, according to disclosed bank records.
US Crypto Markets
Unraveling the Impact of U.S. Job Growth on Crypto Markets
Friday's jobs data report showed a buoyant U.S. labor market, exceeding economists' expectations with a remarkable increase in nonfarm payrolls and a marginal uptick in the unemployment rate.
> Yet, the implications of these figures on the future trajectory of cryptocurrency markets have stirred a vibrant debate among industry pundits.
Crypto Crystal Ball
JPMorgan Predicts Bitcoin Enthusiasm Ahead of 2024 Halving
Continued enthusiasm for Bitcoin from individual investors is expected to persist over the upcoming year, leading up to the cryptocurrency's next halving event, according to a recent research paper published by JPMorgan.
> The research report credits the recent surge in retail interest in part to the emergence of Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens.
> But the key element driving future retail investor demand for Bitcoin, the report suggests, is the anticipation building up to the halving event slated for April 2024.
> The halving process, a scheduled event where Bitcoin mining rewards are slashed by half, "would technically push Bitcoin's production cost up to around $40,000, instilling a sense of positivity among investors," the research team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, explained. Full report here.
JPMorgan
JPMorgan Leads Blockchain Revolution in India's Banking Sector
JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to pioneer a groundbreaking initiative in India, partnering with a sextet of major local banks to implement a blockchain-oriented platform aimed at streamlining interbank dollar transactions within the country's burgeoning international financial center.
> Kaustubh Kulkarni, JPMorgan's Senior Country Officer for India and Vice Chairman for the Asia Pacific elaborated in a conversation, "In the coming months, we'll be spearheading a pilot project to glean insight into the banks' experiences with this cutting-edge technology."
> The prestigious roster of Indian financial institutions collaborating on this project includes HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Yes Bank Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd, complemented by JPMorgan’s own unit stationed in GIFT City. More details.
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Giant Binance Under SEC Scrutiny in the US
In a recent legal document filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Binance Holdings Ltd., along with its Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, has been sued for alleged violations of U.S. regulations.
> The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission brought a lawsuit against Binance in March, charging the company with breaches of trading and derivatives laws.
> The legal case asserts that Binance facilitated transactions in various cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Tether, and its own Binance coin, referred to as commodities within the lawsuit's context.
> The legal proceedings further contend that Zhao, acting as Binance's guiding force, directed his workforce to use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as a means of obscuring their geographical locations. Details here.
FTX's Donation Debacle
The Metropolitan Museum of Art to Return $550,000
In recent developments, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has confirmed its intention to refund $550,000 of donations received from FTX, a now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange, as indicated in court documents released on Friday.
> The museum has committed to the full repayment of the funds, initially donated by FTX's U.S. branch, West Realm Shires Services, during March and May of the previous year.
This action eliminates the need for additional litigation, according to the court filing.
> Both the museum and FTX's debtors have reportedly conducted "good faith, arm’s length negotiations concerning the return," the FTX court document stated.
> The agreed-upon sum is scheduled to be paid back within a month following court endorsement. More here.
Evertas
Evertas Skyrockets its Cryptocurrency Insurance Coverage to $420 Million
Cryptocurrency insurance firm, Evertas, has been granted authorization to provide coverage of up to $420 million per policy, a dramatic increase from its previous cap of $5 million, as revealed in a recent Reuters report.
> Arch Insurance International, a syndicate of the renowned Lloyd's of London and based in London, has sanctioned Evertas to elevate its coverage ceiling.
> This applies to individual policies for cryptocurrency custodians and exchanges and signifies a significant stride in risk management within the cryptocurrency sphere.
> Evertas, located in New York, specializes in offering protection for crypto wallets from potential breaches and thefts that frequently tarnish the sector's reputation and impede broader acceptance. Continue here.
Terra
Terra Founder's Bail Approved by Montenegro Court in Passport Forgery Case
The Montenegro court handling the passport forgery case of Terra founder Do Kwon has approved his 400,000 euro ($428,000) bail request after a previous approval was annulled by a higher court, according to an announcement on Friday.
> Kwon, along with former Terra executive Han Chang-joon, was arrested in Montenegro in March for allegedly traveling with falsified documents.
> Both South Korea and the U.S. have requested Kwon's extradition following his trial in Montenegro.
> The court found that the initial approval of bail was not based on a sound assessment of the defendant's property.
> Kwon and Han are scheduled to appear in court on June 16, while the prosecution has three days to appeal the bail decision. More here.
Atomic Wallet Hack
Over $35 Million in Cryptocurrency Stolen, Users Left Devastated
Atomic Wallet, a popular cryptocurrency storage service, faced a major setback as over $35 million worth of cryptocurrency was reportedly stolen from users' accounts.
> The incident came as a shock to the platform's more than 5 million users, who had trusted the service to securely store their digital assets.
> Atomic Wallet took to Twitter to acknowledge the reports of compromised wallets and assured users that they were actively investigating the situation.
> According to Atomic Wallet, less than 1% of its monthly active users were affected by the hack, with approximately 1,000 users reporting lost funds.
> The company urged affected account holders to notify them immediately and advised tracking transfers to popular exchanges to prevent scammers from exchanging the stolen funds. Continue reading.
SEC
SEC Lawsuit Sends Bitcoin, Ether, and BNB Tumbling: Crypto Market Reacts
The cryptocurrency market faced a downturn after the SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao.
> Bitcoin, Ether, and BNB experienced declines of around 4%, 4.5%, and 8% respectively.
> The overall market capitalization for cryptocurrencies also decreased by approximately 4.5%. However, there were slight recoveries in Bitcoin's price.
> Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase, another prominent exchange, declined by nearly 12% initially.
> On a positive note, the DYDX token saw a surge to $2.23, marking a 10% gain in response to the SEC's lawsuit.
