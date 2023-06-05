Cryptocurrency roundup for June 5: Matrixport report, Binance Australia's AUD trading Pairs, CFTC considers overhauling risk management rules and more

Coinbase

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange Launches BTC and ETH Futures: A Game-Changer for Institutional Clients

The futures division of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, known as Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, announced on Thursday that it will launch futures tracking Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) for its institutional clients starting from June 5.

> This move comes in response to heightened institutional interest following the launch of its nano Bitcoin (BIT) and nano Ether (ETI) contracts last year.

> The future contracts, BTI and ETI, are sized at 1 Bitcoin and 10 Ether per contract respectively. These contracts will be settled in U.S. dollars on a monthly basis.

This will enable institutional traders to hedge against market risks, establish long-term market positions, and implement complex trading strategies.

[content][title]CFTC Proposes Risk Management Overhaul: Navigating the Tides of Crypto Volatility[/title][body]

In an effort to revamp its risk management regulations, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has solicited public feedback on potential updates.

> CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero stressed that these modifications must account for the inherent volatility and potential risks associated with digital assets held by businesses.

> As a step towards modernizing its regulations, the CFTC released a proposal on Thursday, inviting commentary on suggested alterations to its risk management program.

> Romero, in her statement, pointed out that "emerging technologies, including digital assets, artificial intelligence, and cloud services, carry significant risk."

> She further elaborated, "Such technological advancements, given their associated risks, warrant a reassessment of our regulatory oversight, including our risk management provisions." Continue reading.