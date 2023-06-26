Cryptocurrency roundup for June 26: IMF questions effectiveness of crypto bans, Crypto.com secures key license in Spain and more

SEC

SEC’s Deferment Aims to Boost Payouts to Investors and Dodge Delays

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has consented to defer the collection of a $30 million fine from the insolvent crypto lending platform BlockFi until such time as the investors have been reimbursed, as revealed in a recent court document.

> Initially, BlockFi was under obligation to pay a $50 million penalty to the SEC to resolve allegations of not having registered its crypto lending product with the regulatory body.

> BlockFi conceded to the settlement in February 2022.

> However, in November, it entered bankruptcy proceedings following the downfall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The SEC claimed that its outstanding payments should be treated as "general unsecured claims" amidst BlockFi's ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.