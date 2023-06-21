Cryptocurrency roundup for June 21: Bernstein pegs tokenization market Trillion, Japan's crypto exchanges seek ease and more

Japan

Japan’s Crypto Exchanges Battle for Margin Trading Freedom

Cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan are rallying for the softening of restrictions on margin trading despite the tumultuous crash of the global digital asset market last year.

> A considerable number of industry professionals are advocating for the authorization of retail investors to employ leverage ranging between four to ten times, whereas presently, investors can merely augment exposure by doubling through borrowing, as reported by the Japan Virtual & Crypto Assets Exchange Association.

> Genki Oda, the Vice Chairman of the association said, “Reforming the leverage rule could make Japan more attractive for crypto and blockchain companies.”

> He also posited that the revision would invigorate trading activities. Details here.