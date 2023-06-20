Cryptocurrency roundup for June 20: Crypto.com’s alleged secret trading teams, AMF sheds light on DeFi's regulatory challenges, Binance pulls back from UK and more

Decentralized

Decentralized Finance on the Global Stage: France’s AMF Advocates for Unified Rules

France's premier financial market authority, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), has voiced its support for internationally harmonized regulations governing decentralized finance (DeFi).

> In a recently released discussion paper, the AMF revealed its initial contemplations regarding the regulatory challenges posed by the decentralized and disintermediated features of the DeFi ecosystem.

> The AMF’s paper delves into defining critical components of DeFi, such as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and smart contracts, which automate transactions.

> One of the key statements in the paper reads, "Due to the cross-border nature and reach of DeFi activities, the AMF also supports the development of a globally coordinated approach towards the regulation to ensure a global level-playing field, which should both aim to protect investors and foster innovation." Details here.