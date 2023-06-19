Cryptocurrency roundup for June 19: Binance exits Netherlands, FDIC Drops Bombshell on OKCoin, Bakkt Takes the Axe to Three Major Cryptos and more

Coinbase Defies SEC

Launches 4% USDC Rewards for Global Cryptocurrency Savers

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced that its global customers can now earn 4% rewards on USD Coin (USDC).

> This move comes despite the ongoing scrutiny Coinbase faces from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

> USDC, a stablecoin, is designed to maintain a value pegged to the U.S. dollar, with a 1:1 redeemability rate.

> It is supported by reserve assets such as cash, which are held in accounts with U.S.-regulated financial institutions.

> With a circulating supply of $28.2 billion, USDC stands as the second-largest U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, closely trailing Tether’s USDT.

> Coinbase’s new offering enables users to conveniently venture into the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Details here.

