Cryptocurrency roundup for January 6: Magic Eden to refund users affected by a technical glitch, Silvergate shares plummet almost 50% in trade, and more

Market Buzz

Technical Glitch On Magic Eden Leads to Refunds for Affected NFT Buyers

A day after Magic Eden suffered a technical glitch that resulted in 25 unverified NFTs being sold as part of verified collections, the nonfungible tokens marketplace on Thursday announced it will be refunding all users who mistakenly bought the unverified NFTs.

> The company said the issue arose due to a bug in the platform's Snappy Marketplace and Pro Trade tools, which automatically included unverified NFTs in collections without verifying their authenticity.

> Magic Eden said its smart contract was not compromised in the hack, and the issue has now been resolved.



> The platform's team disabled the Snappy Marketplace and Pro Trade features at 5:00 am Pacific Time in order to eliminate the entry points for unverified NFTs. Full report here.