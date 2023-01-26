Cryptocurrency roundup for January 26: Circle's $9 billion SPAC deal derailed by SEC, crypto exchange Luno lays off employees, and more

Crypto Hack

Hackers promote fraudulent Crypto project on Binance Smart Chain through hacked Robinhood twitter account, netting less than $8,000 in purchases

The official Twitter account of Robinhood was compromised by hackers on Wednesday who used it to promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency project.

> The hackers announced the launch of a new token called $RBH, claiming it was available for purchase on the Binance Smart Chain for a low price of $0.0005.

> Data from Blockchain explorer showed that a small number of individuals, around 25, had bought the scam token before the link was removed.

> The total amount of money spent on the fake token was under $8,000. Following the hack, some Twitter users reported seeing transactions being sent to the fake account through Binance Hot Wallets.

> Binance's CEO, Changpeng Zhao, acknowledged the hack and announced that their security team had locked the account while they investigate the situation further. Details here.