    Last Updated : January 23, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST

    Cryptocurrency roundup for January 23: Brett Harrison raises $5 million for new startup, Bitcoin evangelist predicts value at $220,000 and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Murtuza Merchant

    • Big Story

      Bitcoin on its way to $220,000+ this cycle, says financial expert Max Keiser

      Financial expert, trader, podcaster and Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser has predicted that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 ceiling. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he said billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set a target of $250,000 for Bitcoin this year, and he concurred with the prediction entirely. “Investments in the Bitcoin network have never been higher, that means the security has never been higher and the price will take care of itself. Tim Draper reiterated his $250,000 call for Bitcoin in 2023 and I concur with that entirely,” he said. More here.

    • FTX FIASCO

      FTX Co-Founder's Lawyers Claim Harassment Threats, Argue for Secrecy in $250M Bail Package

    • New Startup

      Former FTX US President Raises $5 million for New Crypto Startup Architect

    • Bankruptcy filing

      Genesis Global Capital LLC files for bankruptcy with $5.1 billion in liabilities following FTX's collapse

    • LEGAL WRANGLE

      Gemini Co-Founder Cameron Winklevoss Threatens Lawsuit Against DCG And Its CEO

    • Blockchain

      Blockchain Crowdfunding Funds Psychological Thriller 'Fuzzy Head' At Slamdance Film Festival

    • Acquisition

      MoonPay Acquires Leading Web3 Creative Agency Nightshift

    • Market buzz

      Crypto Market Soars as Bitcoin Breaks $23,000 Barrier and Ethereum Rises 14.3%

