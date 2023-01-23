Cryptocurrency roundup for January 23: Brett Harrison raises $5 million for new startup, Bitcoin evangelist predicts value at $220,000 and more

Big Story

Bitcoin on its way to $220,000+ this cycle, says financial expert Max Keiser

Financial expert, trader, podcaster and Bitcoin evangelist Max Keiser has predicted that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 ceiling. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he said billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set a target of $250,000 for Bitcoin this year, and he concurred with the prediction entirely. “Investments in the Bitcoin network have never been higher, that means the security has never been higher and the price will take care of itself. Tim Draper reiterated his $250,000 call for Bitcoin in 2023 and I concur with that entirely,” he said. More here.