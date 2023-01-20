English
    Last Updated : January 20, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

    Cryptocurrency Roundup for January 20: Gemini's Earn program halt raises concerns over crypto asset safety and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Murtuza Merchant

      Gemini Earn Program Halt Raises Concerns Among Crypto Traders, Despite Insistence from Winklevoss Brothers

      Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, has announced that it is halting customer withdrawals from its $900 million Earn program. The exchange has stated that this move does not impact any other Gemini products or services, but some analysts are interpreting it as a sign that traders are becoming more cautious about sending their assets to the main platform. Blockchain data reveals that there has been a recent slowdown in the number of incoming Bitcoin transfers to Gemini from accounts at other exchanges. This has led some analysts to believe that the halt in customer withdrawals on the Earn program may have led to increased concerns among traders regarding the safety and security of their assets on the platform. Read More 

