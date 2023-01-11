Cryptocurrency roundup for January 11: Coinbase bears winter brunt, Tornado Cash inflows drops, senior FTX executive to meet federal prosecutors and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin, Ether Flat in Trade on Tuesday

> Bitcoin and ether managed to maintain their value, while other digital currencies known as altcoins dropped.

> According to data from TradingView, Bitcoin was trading at around $17,270 and had not experienced any significant changes over the previous 24 hours.

> In contrast, ether increased by 0.6% and was trading at around $1,334.

> However, other altcoins like Ripple's XRP and Polygon's MATIC saw a decrease in value, falling by 1.4% and 2.3%, respectively.

> Solana's SOL and Polkadot's DOT also decreased by 2.3%.

> There were mixed results for meme-inspired digital currencies.

> Dogecoin decreased by 1.2%, but Shiba Inu saw a 5% increase.



> WOO Network's token, also saw a substantial increase of 20% after the release of its latest economic model.