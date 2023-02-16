Last Updated : February 16, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for February 16: Experts react to SEC action against Paxos, Former Tmon CEO faces arrest over and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
SEC's Move Against Paxos Divides Cryptocurrency Experts
The US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) direction to Paxos to cease issuing new units of Binance's dollar-pegged cryptocurrency Binance USD, has triggered reactions from industry experts, who believe that staking yield should not be considered a security.
> Slava Demchuck, CEO of AMLBot stated that stablecoin issuer Circle currently has the most advanced compliance framework built into the USDC token, which he believes will lead to fewer regulatory hurdles in the future.