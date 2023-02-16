Cryptocurrency roundup for February 16: Experts react to SEC action against Paxos, Former Tmon CEO faces arrest over and more

FTX Bankruptcy Case

FTX Bankruptcy Case: Judge Denies Motion for Independent Examiner

Judge John Dorsey of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware denied a request for an independent examiner for FTX on February 15, citing the additional expenses and unnecessary burden on the creditors and debtors.

> According to the judge, if an examiner were appointed, the cost of the examination would be in the tens of millions of dollars and could potentially exceed $100 million.

> Judge Dorsey concluded that such a cost would not be in the best interest of the creditors.

> “Every dollar spent in these cases on administrative expenses is a dollar less to the creditors,” said Judge Dorsey. Full report here.