Cryptocurrency roundup for February 13: PayPal allocates 67% financial liabilities to crypto, Fed Governor issues crypto-asset warning, and more

Coinbase

If needed," Coinbase CEO is prepared to go to court over the US stance on staking

Joey Krug, the co-Chief Investment Officer of Pantera Capital, has stepped down from his position at the venture capital and investment firm. According to a letter sent out to partners, Joey joined Pantera Capital in 2017 and managed the firm's early-stage token fund, which suffered significant losses in the past year. In light of this development, the responsibilities previously held by Krug will be taken over by a newly formed executive management committee. In the letter, Pantera's founder and CEO, Dan Morehead, expressed regret at Krug's departure, but emphasized that the transition would be smooth. "While Joey is a friend and we are naturally sad to see him go, we expect the transition to be seamless," Morehead stated. More here.