Cryptocurrency roundup for February 10: Argo Blockchain navigates leadership changes, Coinbase CEO against ban on crypto staking & more

Market Reacts to Potential Restrictions on Crypto Staking in the US: Prices Drop



The crypto market experienced a widespread drop in prices as rumors circulated regarding potential restrictions on crypto staking in the United States. According to TradingView data, Bitcoin was trading at $21,890, down by almost 5% in the past 24 hours. Other popular cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Binance's BNB, Cardano's ADA, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, also saw significant decreases in value. The crypto stocks market was also affected, with shares in Coinbase, Silvergate, Block, MicroStrategy, and Argo Blockchain experiencing substantial drops. This reaction was sparked by a tweet from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who expressed concern over the potential restriction on crypto staking in the US. This market adjustment highlights the impact that regulatory developments can have on the cryptocurrency industry. Investors and industry players will be closely monitoring the situation for further updates and potential changes.