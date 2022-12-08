Cryptocurrency roundup for December 8: Sam Bankman-Fried was ready to spend $100M for partnership with Taylor Swift, Maple Finance breaks ties with Orthogonal Trading and more

Market Buzz

As recession worries loom, stocks and cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin decline

> After investors switched to safer assets on Wednesday as a result of bad news from bank executives, Bitcoin fell.

> According to CoinGecko, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading for $16,813 at the time of writing, a 1.2% 24-hour decline.

> It witnessed a dramatic decline earlier in the day, falling from $17,046 to $16,750 in just two hours, a level not seen since the end of November.

> Following recession predictions and job reduction announcements from senior bank executives, Wall Street traders sold stocks, sending the Nasdaq 100 down 2% and the S&P 500 on track to post its fourth consecutive day of losses.

> The remainder of the cryptocurrency market was primarily trading at a loss.

> Ethereum was selling for $1,229, down more than 2% from the last day.

> The second-largest digital asset earlier also had a significant sell-off. From its all-time high of $4,878, it has now dropped by 74%.

> Moreover, Dogecoin, the first "meme coin," and the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, took the heaviest damage: its price was $0.095 at the time of writing, down 4.2% over the previous 24 hours.