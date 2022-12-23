Cryptocurrency roundup for December 23: Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250 million bail, Brazil accepts Bitcoin as a mode of payment, and more

FTX Crypto

94% Of The Blockfolio Buyout Was Paid By FTX Using Its FTT Crypto



Defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX used its own exchange token, to pay for the acquisition of the portfolio tracking website Blockfolio in 2020. Around 94% of the $84 million deal was paid for with the FTT tokens that FTX created, according to financial documents. Although it was widely reported at the time that the exchange made the payment with a combination of cash, cryptocurrency, and equity, the financial details of FTX's acquisition of Blockfolio were previously unknown. The information comes in response to a complaint filed yesterday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which claimed that FTT is a security. Read more here

