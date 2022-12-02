Cryptocurrency roundup for December 2: Binance hires Donald Trump’s audit firm, Mark Mobius predicts Bitcoin at $10000 and more

FTX Collapse

BlackRock CEO Says FTX’s Token caused Its Collapse, But The Technology Is Still Cutting-Edge



The CEO of the biggest asset management company in the world, BlackRock, has asserted that FTX's collapse was caused by the creation of its own centralized FTX Token, which went against the "whole foundation of what crypto is." The $8 billion investment firm's chairman and CEO, Larry Fink, made the comments on November 30 at the 2022 Dealbook Summit hosted by the New York Times. He added that despite thinking that FTX's self-developed token was to blame for the company's demise, he still thinks that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology that powers them will be revolutionary. Read More

