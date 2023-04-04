Cryptocurrency roundup for April 4: US gov challenges Binance.US's $1B Voyager deal, Bittrex shuts down, Japan's FSA warns unregistered crypto exchanges and more

Terraform Labs and its Aftermath

The Prosecutor's Office in Seoul's Southern District has allegedly seized assets amounting to approximately $160 million from eight individuals linked to the collapse of Terraform Labs, including its co-founder Daniel Shin.

> As per an April 3rd report from the South Korean news source KBS, authorities have confiscated around 210 billion won, equivalent to $160 million, in assets related to former Terra employees, predominantly in the form of real estate holdings.

> It has been reported that prosecutors gained control over residential properties and other assets belonging to Kim Mo, former Terra vice president, and another unidentified executive, valued at approximately $60 million and $31 million, respectively. More here.