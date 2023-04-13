Cryptocurrency roundup for April 13: Hong Kong’s ZA Bank, Blockchain gaming investments soar, Binance CEO's take on crypto regulations & more

Crypto Regulations

Binance CEO Stresses the Need for Clear Crypto Regulations at Hong Kong Web3 Festival

During the Hong Kong Web3 Festival, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, commonly referred to as "CZ," emphasized the importance of clear crypto regulations over the existing regulatory ambiguity.

> He stated, "Having no regulatory clarity is the worst.

> Having bad restrictive regulations are better than that. And then having unclear ones and then chasing people by enforcement is really, really bad."

> These comments follow a recent lawsuit against CZ and Binance by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, accusing them of operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.

> At the time, Zhao had characterized the suit as "unexpected and disappointing."

> CZ discussed how regulators often attempt to apply traditional financial rules to the crypto sector, despite their fundamental differences. Continue here.