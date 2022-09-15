English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 15: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Polkadot biggest drag

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.85 per cent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.34 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
    Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

    Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 15 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.71 percent to $989.90 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 22.82 percent to $78.22 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.86 billion, which is 7.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $73.08 billion, which is 93.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.85 per cent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.34 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    At 8:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin17,30,000-0.45%
    Ethereum1,35,500-1.09%
    Tether84.780.68%
    Cardano39.2278-1.68%
    Binance Coin22,900-0.86%
    XRP27.8056-0.68%
    Polkadot590-2.74%
    Dogecoin5.13560.3%
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 09:43 am
