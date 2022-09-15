Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 15: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Polkadot biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 15 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.71 percent to $989.90 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 22.82 percent to $78.22 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.86 billion, which is 7.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $73.08 billion, which is 93.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.85 per cent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.34 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.At 8:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,30,000
|-0.45%
|Ethereum
|1,35,500
|-1.09%
|Tether
|84.78
|0.68%
|Cardano
|39.2278
|-1.68%
|Binance Coin
|22,900
|-0.86%
|XRP
|27.8056
|-0.68%
|Polkadot
|590
|-2.74%
|Dogecoin
|5.1356
|0.3%