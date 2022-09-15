Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 15: Bitcoin, Ether trade lower; Polkadot biggest drag

Bitcoin has lost more than half its value this year.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on September 15 as the global crypto market-cap declined 0.71 percent to $989.90 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 22.82 percent to $78.22 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.86 billion, which is 7.50 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $73.08 billion, which is 93.48 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered over Rs 17 lakh. Its dominance is currently 38.85 per cent of the crypto market, a decrease of 0.34 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,30,000 -0.45% Ethereum 1,35,500 -1.09% Tether 84.78 0.68% Cardano 39.2278 -1.68% Binance Coin 22,900 -0.86% XRP 27.8056 -0.68% Polkadot 590 -2.74% Dogecoin 5.1356 0.3%