Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 8: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano tumble nearly 11%

Bitcoin's price is currently $47,117.04 and its dominance is currently 41.99 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST
Bitcoin | Representative image

Bitcoin | Representative image

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.11 trillion, a 10.7 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $240.16 billion, which makes a 72.62 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $190.81 billion – 79.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,117.04 and its dominance is currently 41.99 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day.

This comes after El Salvador bought its first 200 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, an announcement that sent the price of the cryptocurrency rising one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

Ahead of the launch, El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins worth around $20 million, Bukele said, helping drive the price of the currency above $52,000 for the first time since May. Hours later, however, bitcoin had weakened and last traded down 10.19% at $47,222.02.

As off 7.38 am on September 8, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$47,222.02-10.19%0.82%$886,257,451,228$65,474,674,068 1,389,618 BTC18,809,700 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,522.13-10.42%2.79%$412,973,728,545$40,331,746,412 11,468,653 ETH117,432,365 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.53-10.63%7.91%$80,354,761,666$11,953,260,212 4,764,046,512 ADA32,025,892,121 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$422.92-15.82%-7.99%$70,521,877,502$4,568,694,304 10,892,602 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.03%0.02%$68,655,328,029$166,319,985,639 166,247,430,349 USDT68,625,377,886 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.14-16.89%-3.25%$53,079,837,117$11,554,124,848 10,131,078,336 XRP46,542,338,341 XRP
7Solana SOL$179.254.80%60.88%$52,492,579,416$17,241,049,053 96,182,680 SOL292,840,475 SOL
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.26-14.58%-4.97%$34,322,240,926$5,841,566,771 22,327,100,132 DOGE131,183,317,764 DOGE
9USD Coin USDC$1.000.03%0.00%$28,161,474,509$6,116,995,543 6,116,865,408 USDC28,160,875,394 USDC
10Polkadot DOT$28.45-16.15%-8.18%$28,092,851,650$5,608,532,205 197,162,982 DOT987,579,315 DOT
[Input from Reuters]
