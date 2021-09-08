Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 8: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano tumble nearly 11%

Bitcoin | Representative image

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on September 8. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.11 trillion, a 10.7 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $240.16 billion, which makes a 72.62 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $190.81 billion – 79.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,117.04 and its dominance is currently 41.99 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day.

This comes after El Salvador bought its first 200 bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele said on Monday, an announcement that sent the price of the cryptocurrency rising one day before the country formally adopts it as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar.

Ahead of the launch, El Salvador bought 400 bitcoins worth around $20 million, Bukele said, helping drive the price of the currency above $52,000 for the first time since May. Hours later, however, bitcoin had weakened and last traded down 10.19% at $47,222.02.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $47,222.02 -10.19% 0.82% $886,257,451,228 $65,474,674,068 1,389,618 BTC 18,809,700 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,522.13 -10.42% 2.79% $412,973,728,545 $40,331,746,412 11,468,653 ETH 117,432,365 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.53 -10.63% 7.91% $80,354,761,666 $11,953,260,212 4,764,046,512 ADA 32,025,892,121 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $422.92 -15.82% -7.99% $70,521,877,502 $4,568,694,304 10,892,602 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.03% 0.02% $68,655,328,029 $166,319,985,639 166,247,430,349 USDT 68,625,377,886 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.14 -16.89% -3.25% $53,079,837,117 $11,554,124,848 10,131,078,336 XRP 46,542,338,341 XRP 7 Solana SOL $179.25 4.80% 60.88% $52,492,579,416 $17,241,049,053 96,182,680 SOL 292,840,475 SOL 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.26 -14.58% -4.97% $34,322,240,926 $5,841,566,771 22,327,100,132 DOGE 131,183,317,764 DOGE 9 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.03% 0.00% $28,161,474,509 $6,116,995,543 6,116,865,408 USDC 28,160,875,394 USDC 10 Polkadot DOT $28.45 -16.15% -8.18% $28,092,851,650 $5,608,532,205 197,162,982 DOT 987,579,315 DOT

As off 7.38 am on September 8, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):[Input from Reuters]