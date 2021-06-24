Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 24: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble; Dogecoin in green
Bitcoin's price is currently $35,325.09 and its dominance is currently 46.62 percent, a decrease of 0.71 percent over the day.
June 24, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices of most of the coins continue to be in the red on June 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 1.9 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.69 billion, which makes a 37.09 percent decrease.
This comes after the stock price of cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase has been on a slide this week, as it opened at a near all-time low of $220 on June 21 and is as of 10.00 am on June 23 at $222.47.
Trading at $222.47 on NASDAQ, Coinbase was down $0.13 as of 10 am IST on June 23. It opened at $216.25, touched a high of $223.15 and a low of $210.77 through the day.
The shares have been range bound around $220 levels since June 21, when it slumped by 49 percent from its all-time high of $430 at listing in April. Coinbase was listed on NASDAQ on April 14, 2021 becoming the first major crypto company to go public. It has since seen a range low of $208/share and high of $430/share.
As of 7.40 am on June 24, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com
):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$32,655.81
|-3.69%
|-15.74%
|$612,691,688,635
|$37,716,572,313
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$1,907.74
|-4.89%
|-21.10%
|$222,502,938,574
|$23,929,918,664
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.02%
|0.01%
|$62,737,884,166
|$65,679,694,638
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$284.47
|0.04%
|-19.67%
|$43,882,097,948
|$2,592,156,035
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.22
|-1.29%
|-19.63%
|$38,703,153,514
|$4,076,921,279
|6
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.22
|8.67%
|-28.24%
|$29,050,133,066
|$5,100,006,182
|7
|XRP
XRP
|$0.62
|5.35%
|-27.01%
|$28,836,923,337
|$3,570,178,926
|8
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|$25,446,487,321
|$2,597,749,956
|9
|Polkadot
DOT
|$14.96
|-7.84%
|-36.29%
|$14,307,228,572
|$1,596,894,058
|10
|Uniswap
UNI
|$16.97
|-4.67%
|-24.14%
|$9,818,594,919
|$417,549,480