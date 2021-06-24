Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 24: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble; Dogecoin in green

Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices of most of the coins continue to be in the red on June 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 1.9 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.69 billion, which makes a 37.09 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $74.89 billion – 79.93 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,325.09 and its dominance is currently 46.62 percent, a decrease of 0.71 percent over the day.

This comes after the stock price of cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase has been on a slide this week, as it opened at a near all-time low of $220 on June 21 and is as of 10.00 am on June 23 at $222.47.

Trading at $222.47 on NASDAQ, Coinbase was down $0.13 as of 10 am IST on June 23. It opened at $216.25, touched a high of $223.15 and a low of $210.77 through the day.

The shares have been range bound around $220 levels since June 21, when it slumped by 49 percent from its all-time high of $430 at listing in April. Coinbase was listed on NASDAQ on April 14, 2021 becoming the first major crypto company to go public. It has since seen a range low of $208/share and high of $430/share.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $32,655.81 -3.69% -15.74% $612,691,688,635 $37,716,572,313 2 Ethereum ETH $1,907.74 -4.89% -21.10% $222,502,938,574 $23,929,918,664 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.02% 0.01% $62,737,884,166 $65,679,694,638 4 Binance Coin BNB $284.47 0.04% -19.67% $43,882,097,948 $2,592,156,035 5 Cardano ADA $1.22 -1.29% -19.63% $38,703,153,514 $4,076,921,279 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.22 8.67% -28.24% $29,050,133,066 $5,100,006,182 7 XRP XRP $0.62 5.35% -27.01% $28,836,923,337 $3,570,178,926 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.01% 0.02% $25,446,487,321 $2,597,749,956 9 Polkadot DOT $14.96 -7.84% -36.29% $14,307,228,572 $1,596,894,058 10 Uniswap UNI $16.97 -4.67% -24.14% $9,818,594,919 $417,549,480