Cryptocurrency Prices Today on June 24: Bitcoin, Ethereum tumble; Dogecoin in green

Bitcoin's price is currently $35,325.09 and its dominance is currently 46.62 percent, a decrease of 0.71 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST
Bitcoin (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices of most of the coins continue to be in the red on June 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.32 trillion, a 1.9 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.69 billion, which makes a 37.09 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $74.89 billion – 79.93 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $35,325.09 and its dominance is currently 46.62 percent, a decrease of 0.71 percent over the day.

This comes after the stock price of cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase has been on a slide this week, as it opened at a near all-time low of $220 on June 21 and is as of 10.00 am on June 23 at $222.47.

Trading at $222.47 on NASDAQ, Coinbase was down $0.13 as of 10 am IST on June 23. It opened at $216.25, touched a high of $223.15 and a low of $210.77 through the day.

The shares have been range bound around $220 levels since June 21, when it slumped by 49 percent from its all-time high of $430 at listing in April. Coinbase was listed on NASDAQ on April 14, 2021 becoming the first major crypto company to go public. It has since seen a range low of $208/share and high of $430/share.

Close

As of 7.40 am on June 24, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$32,655.81-3.69%-15.74%$612,691,688,635$37,716,572,313
2Ethereum ETH$1,907.74-4.89%-21.10%$222,502,938,574$23,929,918,664
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.02%0.01%$62,737,884,166$65,679,694,638
4Binance Coin BNB$284.470.04%-19.67%$43,882,097,948$2,592,156,035
5Cardano ADA$1.22-1.29%-19.63%$38,703,153,514$4,076,921,279
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.228.67%-28.24%$29,050,133,066$5,100,006,182
7XRP XRP$0.625.35%-27.01%$28,836,923,337$3,570,178,926
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.01%0.02%$25,446,487,321$2,597,749,956
9Polkadot DOT$14.96-7.84%-36.29%$14,307,228,572$1,596,894,058
10Uniswap UNI$16.97-4.67%-24.14%$9,818,594,919$417,549,480
 
TAGS: #Business #cryptocurrency
first published: Jun 24, 2021 07:53 am

