MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 24: Bitcoin biggest gainer today, up 2.93%

Bitcoin's price is currently $33,470.10 and its dominance is 45.95 percent, an increase of 0.25 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 24, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.2 trillion, a decline of over percent in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.2 trillion, a decline of over percent in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market is in green on July 24 (today). The crypto market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 2.82 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.83 billion, which makes a 13.55 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $57.41 billion, which is 79.92 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,470.10 and its dominance is 45.95 percent, an increase of 0.25 percent over the day.

Bitcoin rose the most, up by 2.93 percent, followed by Ethereum which is up 2.82 percent. On the other hand, Polkadot fell -2.42 percent.

As of 7.15 am on July 24, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$33,500.652.93%6.54%$628,058,202,185$23,463,076,524
2Ethereum ETH$2,113.652.82%11.99%$246,656,774,039$16,200,646,816
3Tether USDT$1.000.01%0.04%$61,815,236,252$50,105,972,729
4Binance Coin BNB$297.260.14%1.60%$49,909,046,938$1,896,406,815
5Cardano ADA$1.211.06%3.01%$38,636,437,953$1,251,390,651
6XRP XRP$0.60520.58%1.79%$27,984,304,171$2,224,707,061
7USD Coin USDC$0.9998-0.03%-0.06%$27,001,490,784$1,872,194,783
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.1917-0.23%-10.52%$25,024,587,616$1,498,988,186
9Polkadot DOT$13.17-2.42%-10.00%$12,870,905,932$932,115,204
10Binance USD BUSD$0.9999-0.00%-0.05%$11,586,269,040$4,164,711,069
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Market #world
first published: Jul 24, 2021 07:54 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.