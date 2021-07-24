Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 24: Bitcoin biggest gainer today, up 2.93%

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.2 trillion, a decline of over percent in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market is in green on July 24 (today). The crypto market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 2.82 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.83 billion, which makes a 13.55 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins is now $57.41 billion, which is 79.92 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,470.10 and its dominance is 45.95 percent, an increase of 0.25 percent over the day.

Bitcoin rose the most, up by 2.93 percent, followed by Ethereum which is up 2.82 percent. On the other hand, Polkadot fell -2.42 percent.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $33,500.65 2.93% 6.54% $628,058,202,185 $23,463,076,524 2 Ethereum ETH $2,113.65 2.82% 11.99% $246,656,774,039 $16,200,646,816 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.01% 0.04% $61,815,236,252 $50,105,972,729 4 Binance Coin BNB $297.26 0.14% 1.60% $49,909,046,938 $1,896,406,815 5 Cardano ADA $1.21 1.06% 3.01% $38,636,437,953 $1,251,390,651 6 XRP XRP $0.6052 0.58% 1.79% $27,984,304,171 $2,224,707,061 7 USD Coin USDC $0.9998 -0.03% -0.06% $27,001,490,784 $1,872,194,783 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.1917 -0.23% -10.52% $25,024,587,616 $1,498,988,186 9 Polkadot DOT $13.17 -2.42% -10.00% $12,870,905,932 $932,115,204 10 Binance USD BUSD $0.9999 -0.00% -0.05% $11,586,269,040 $4,164,711,069