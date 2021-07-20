Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red, Polkadot plunges over 9%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continued to be in the red on July 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.23 trillion, a 4.34 percent decrease over the previous day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $57.25 billion, which makes a 16.38 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins was $47.23 billion – 82.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was $31,413.42 and its dominance is currently 46.79 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day.

Days after Ethereum co-founder Jackson Palmer slammed the cryptocurrency industry in a series of tweets, another crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of Ethereum Anthony Di lorio has said that he is “quitting” the industry. The reason? Partially due to personal safety concerns among other things, Bloomberg reported.

The 48-year-old Canadian has had a security team since 2017. Di lorio said the crypto industry has a “risk profile I am not too enthused about,” adding: “I don’t feel necessarily safe in this space. If I was focused on larger problems, I think I’d be safer.”

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $30,681.57 -3.00% -7.58% $575,327,144,234 $20,760,911,160 677,008 BTC 18,761,281 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $1,789.39 -5.01% -11.95% $208,677,438,364 $14,478,622,015 8,101,271 ETH 116,761,978 ETH 3 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.04% -0.02% $61,967,403,158 $40,964,957,079 40,956,261,024 USDT 61,954,248,695 USDT 4 Binance Coin BNB $274.01 -8.71% -13.46% $45,894,488,808 $1,572,455,255 5,760,778 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Cardano ADA $1.10 -6.08% -16.03% $35,191,601,591 $1,112,808,004 1,013,183,742 ADA 32,041,069,499 ADA 6 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.04% -0.01% $26,694,405,422 $1,891,303,180 1,890,691,406 USDC 26,685,770,668 USDC 7 XRP XRP $0.54 -6.78% -14.11% $25,051,193,024 $1,809,448,561 3,341,744,439 XRP 46,265,302,471 XRP 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.17 -4.33% -16.95% $22,261,034,898 $1,076,012,505 6,308,246,882 DOGE 130,507,873,568 DOGE 9 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 -0.04% -0.02% $11,122,249,455 $3,141,735,682 3,140,821,969 BUSD 11,119,014,764 BUSD 10 Polkadot DOT $11.08 -9.95% -25.84% $10,784,077,187 $907,896,191 82,231,279 DOT 976,750,944 DOT