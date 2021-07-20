Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red, Polkadot plunges over 9%
Cryptocurrency Prices on July 20: Bitcoin's price is currently $31,413.42 and its dominance is currently 46.79 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day
July 20, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency prices continued to be in the red on July 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.23 trillion, a 4.34 percent decrease over the previous day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $57.25 billion, which makes a 16.38 percent increase.
The volume of all stable coins was $47.23 billion – 82.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was $31,413.42 and its dominance is currently 46.79 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day.
Days after Ethereum co-founder Jackson Palmer slammed the cryptocurrency industry in a series of tweets, another crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of Ethereum Anthony Di lorio has said that he is “quitting” the industry. The reason? Partially due to personal safety concerns among other things, Bloomberg reported.
The 48-year-old Canadian has had a security team since 2017. Di lorio said the crypto industry has a “risk profile I am not too enthused about,” adding: “I don’t feel necessarily safe in this space. If I was focused on larger problems, I think I’d be safer.”
As off 7.30 am on July 20, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|S. No.
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume(24h)
|Circulating Supply
|1
|Bitcoin
BTC
|$30,681.57
|-3.00%
|-7.58%
|$575,327,144,234
|$20,760,911,160
677,008 BTC
|18,761,281 BTC
|2
|Ethereum
ETH
|$1,789.39
|-5.01%
|-11.95%
|$208,677,438,364
|$14,478,622,015
8,101,271 ETH
|116,761,978 ETH
|3
|Tether
USDT
|$1.00
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|$61,967,403,158
|$40,964,957,079
40,956,261,024 USDT
|61,954,248,695 USDT
|4
|Binance Coin
BNB
|$274.01
|-8.71%
|-13.46%
|$45,894,488,808
|$1,572,455,255
5,760,778 BNB
|168,137,036 BNB
|5
|Cardano
ADA
|$1.10
|-6.08%
|-16.03%
|$35,191,601,591
|$1,112,808,004
1,013,183,742 ADA
|32,041,069,499 ADA
|6
|USD Coin
USDC
|$1.00
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|$26,694,405,422
|$1,891,303,180
1,890,691,406 USDC
|26,685,770,668 USDC
|7
|XRP
XRP
|$0.54
|-6.78%
|-14.11%
|$25,051,193,024
|$1,809,448,561
3,341,744,439 XRP
|46,265,302,471 XRP
|8
|Dogecoin
DOGE
|$0.17
|-4.33%
|-16.95%
|$22,261,034,898
|$1,076,012,505
6,308,246,882 DOGE
|130,507,873,568 DOGE
|9
|Binance USD
BUSD
|$1.00
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|$11,122,249,455
|$3,141,735,682
3,140,821,969 BUSD
|11,119,014,764 BUSD
|10
|Polkadot
DOT
|$11.08
|-9.95%
|-25.84%
|$10,784,077,187
|$907,896,191
82,231,279 DOT
|976,750,944 DOT