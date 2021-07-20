MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 20: Bitcoin, Ethereum in red, Polkadot plunges over 9%

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 20: Bitcoin's price is currently $31,413.42 and its dominance is currently 46.79 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continued to be in the red on July 20. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.23 trillion, a 4.34 percent decrease over the previous day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $57.25 billion, which makes a 16.38 percent increase.

The volume of all stable coins was $47.23 billion – 82.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price was $31,413.42 and its dominance is currently 46.79 percent, an increase of 0.63 percent over the day.

Days after Ethereum co-founder Jackson Palmer slammed the cryptocurrency industry in a series of tweets, another crypto entrepreneur and co-founder of Ethereum Anthony Di lorio has said that he is “quitting” the industry. The reason? Partially due to personal safety concerns among other things, Bloomberg reported.

The 48-year-old Canadian has had a security team since 2017. Di lorio said the crypto industry has a “risk profile I am not too enthused about,” adding: “I don’t feel necessarily safe in this space. If I was focused on larger problems, I think I’d be safer.”

As off 7.30 am on July 20, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$30,681.57-3.00%-7.58%$575,327,144,234$20,760,911,160 677,008 BTC18,761,281 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$1,789.39-5.01%-11.95%$208,677,438,364$14,478,622,015 8,101,271 ETH116,761,978 ETH
3Tether USDT$1.00-0.04%-0.02%$61,967,403,158$40,964,957,079 40,956,261,024 USDT61,954,248,695 USDT
4Binance Coin BNB$274.01-8.71%-13.46%$45,894,488,808$1,572,455,255 5,760,778 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Cardano ADA$1.10-6.08%-16.03%$35,191,601,591$1,112,808,004 1,013,183,742 ADA32,041,069,499 ADA
6USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.04%-0.01%$26,694,405,422$1,891,303,180 1,890,691,406 USDC26,685,770,668 USDC
7XRP XRP$0.54-6.78%-14.11%$25,051,193,024$1,809,448,561 3,341,744,439 XRP46,265,302,471 XRP
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.17-4.33%-16.95%$22,261,034,898$1,076,012,505 6,308,246,882 DOGE130,507,873,568 DOGE
9Binance USD BUSD$1.00-0.04%-0.02%$11,122,249,455$3,141,735,682 3,140,821,969 BUSD11,119,014,764 BUSD
10Polkadot DOT$11.08-9.95%-25.84%$10,784,077,187$907,896,191 82,231,279 DOT976,750,944 DOT
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 20, 2021 07:45 am

