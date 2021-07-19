Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 19: Bitcoin, ether slide, USD Coin up marginally
Cryptocurrency prices: While Bitcoin was trading 1.9 percent lower at over $31,500, ether was down nearly 5 percent at over $1,800.
July 19, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)
Most major major cryptocurrencies have fallen in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin down 1.9 percent.
The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.28 trillion, a decline of 2.59 percent in the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin is trading 1.9 percent lower at over $31,500, while ether is down nearly 5 percent at over $1,800.
As of 7.25 am IST on July 19, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h %
|7d %
|Market Cap
|Volume (24h)
|Circulating Supply
|Bitcoin
|$31,588.26
|-1.91%
|7.54%
|$593,592,025,450
|$17,708,536,117
|18,760,162
|Ethereum
|$1,880.55
|-4.98%
|12.00%
|$220,246,051,489
|$12,907,725,155
|116,747,505
|Tether
|$1.00
|0.02%
|0.01%
|$62,020,825,313
|$34,375,162,702
|61,984,248,695
|Binance Coin
|$300.00
|-2.72%
|7.63%
|$50,978,239,566
|$1,229,709,234
|169,433,764
|Cardano
|$1.17
|-3.41%
|13.26%
|$37,654,466,757
|$1,303,388,931
|32,041,069,499
|XRP
|$0.58
|-3.02%
|9.33%
|$26,892,607,832
|$1,532,889,049
|46,216,687,135
|USD Coin
|$1.00
|0.03%
|0.00%
|$26,654,601,641
|$1,594,575,078
|26,636,799,827 USDC
|Dogecoin
|$0.18
|-7.46%
|17.31%
|$23,327,983,219
|$1,256,634,852
|130,494,243,044
|Polkadot
|$12.28
|-4.10%
|20.95%
|$12,054,625,569
|$656,590,395
|976,271,535
|Binance USD
|$1.00
|0.03%
|0.01%
|$11,203,807,269
|$2,252,408,689
|11,197,269,019