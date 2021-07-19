MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 19: Bitcoin, ether slide, USD Coin up marginally

Cryptocurrency prices: While Bitcoin was trading 1.9 percent lower at over $31,500, ether was down nearly 5 percent at over $1,800.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Most major major cryptocurrencies have fallen in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin down 1.9 percent.

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.28 trillion, a decline of 2.59 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading 1.9 percent lower at over $31,500, while ether is down nearly 5 percent at over $1,800.

As of 7.25 am IST on July 19, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume (24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$31,588.26-1.91%7.54%$593,592,025,450$17,708,536,11718,760,162
Ethereum$1,880.55-4.98%12.00%$220,246,051,489$12,907,725,155116,747,505
Tether$1.000.02%0.01%$62,020,825,313$34,375,162,70261,984,248,695
Binance Coin$300.00-2.72%7.63%$50,978,239,566$1,229,709,234169,433,764
Cardano$1.17-3.41%13.26%$37,654,466,757$1,303,388,93132,041,069,499
XRP$0.58-3.02%9.33%$26,892,607,832$1,532,889,04946,216,687,135
USD Coin$1.000.03%0.00%$26,654,601,641$1,594,575,07826,636,799,827 USDC
Dogecoin$0.18-7.46%17.31%$23,327,983,219$1,256,634,852130,494,243,044
Polkadot$12.28-4.10%20.95%$12,054,625,569$656,590,395976,271,535
Binance USD$1.000.03%0.01%$11,203,807,269$2,252,408,68911,197,269,019
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Jul 19, 2021 07:56 am

