Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 19: Bitcoin, ether slide, USD Coin up marginally

Most major major cryptocurrencies have fallen in the past 24 hours, with bitcoin down 1.9 percent.

The current global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is $1.28 trillion, a decline of 2.59 percent in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading 1.9 percent lower at over $31,500, while ether is down nearly 5 percent at over $1,800.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume (24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $31,588.26 -1.91% 7.54% $593,592,025,450 $17,708,536,117 18,760,162 Ethereum $1,880.55 -4.98% 12.00% $220,246,051,489 $12,907,725,155 116,747,505 Tether $1.00 0.02% 0.01% $62,020,825,313 $34,375,162,702 61,984,248,695 Binance Coin $300.00 -2.72% 7.63% $50,978,239,566 $1,229,709,234 169,433,764 Cardano $1.17 -3.41% 13.26% $37,654,466,757 $1,303,388,931 32,041,069,499 XRP $0.58 -3.02% 9.33% $26,892,607,832 $1,532,889,049 46,216,687,135 USD Coin $1.00 0.03% 0.00% $26,654,601,641 $1,594,575,078 26,636,799,827 USDC Dogecoin $0.18 -7.46% 17.31% $23,327,983,219 $1,256,634,852 130,494,243,044 Polkadot $12.28 -4.10% 20.95% $12,054,625,569 $656,590,395 976,271,535 Binance USD $1.00 0.03% 0.01% $11,203,807,269 $2,252,408,689 11,197,269,019