Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 17: Bitcoin down, Polkadot sees biggest slump at -9.21%

The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the red on July 17 (today). The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $51.54 billion, which is 80.59 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $31,353.77 and its dominance is 46.14 percent, an increase of 0.52 percent over the day.

Polkadot fell the most, down -9.21 percent, followed by Dogecoin which is down -6.77 percent. On the other hand, Tether rose 0.05 percent.

This comes as fintech company Square Inc. said it is creating a new business focused on Bitcoin. It was also announced by CEO Jack Dorsey in a tweet. The new company will focus on building an open developer platform with the goal of making it easy to create decentralised financial services.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $31,373.31 -1.39% -7.29% $588,147,334,236 $23,271,263,391 2 Ethereum ETH $1,879.66 -2.13% -12.82% $219,390,727,457 $14,783,998,660 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.05% 0.09% $62,013,248,077 $45,007,850,604 4 Binance Coin BNB $301.04 -4.75% -5.17% $46,217,491,624 $1,702,456,388 5 Cardano ADA $1.17 -5.25% -13.38% $37,432,630,138 $1,664,682,376 6 XRP XRP $0.5913 -2.63% -7.23 $27,327,784,931 $1,836,745,192 7 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.04% 0.07% $26,449,709,002 $1,984,956,719 8 Dogecoin DOGE $0.1718 -6.77% -22.90% $22,398,828,923 $1,161,547,290 9 Polkadot DOT $11.87 -9.21% -23.86% $11,589,447,281 $842,598,791 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 0.03% 0.06% $11,200,992,870 $3,169,414,739