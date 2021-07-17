Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 17: Bitcoin down, Polkadot sees biggest slump at -9.21%
July 17, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)
The global cryptocurrency market is in the red on July 17 (today). The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease.
The volume of all stable coins is now $51.54 billion, which is 80.59 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $31,353.77 and its dominance is 46.14 percent, an increase of 0.52 percent over the day.
Polkadot fell the most, down -9.21 percent, followed by Dogecoin which is down -6.77 percent. On the other hand, Tether rose 0.05 percent.
This comes as fintech company Square Inc. said it is creating a new business focused on Bitcoin. It was also announced by CEO Jack Dorsey in a tweet. The new company will focus on building an open developer platform with the goal of making it easy to create decentralised financial services.
As of 7.20 am on July 17, these the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com
):
|Name
|Price
|24h%
|7d%
|Market Cap
|Volume (24h)
|1
|Bitcoin BTC
|$31,373.31
|-1.39%
|-7.29%
|$588,147,334,236
|$23,271,263,391
|2
|Ethereum ETH
|$1,879.66
|-2.13%
|-12.82%
|$219,390,727,457
|$14,783,998,660
|3
|Tether USDT
|$1.00
|0.05%
|0.09%
|$62,013,248,077
|$45,007,850,604
|4
|Binance Coin BNB
|$301.04
|-4.75%
|-5.17%
|$46,217,491,624
|$1,702,456,388
|5
|Cardano ADA
|$1.17
|-5.25%
|-13.38%
|$37,432,630,138
|$1,664,682,376
|6
|XRP XRP
|$0.5913
|-2.63%
|-7.23
|$27,327,784,931
|$1,836,745,192
|7
|USD Coin USDC
|$1.00
|0.04%
|0.07%
|$26,449,709,002
|$1,984,956,719
|8
|Dogecoin DOGE
|$0.1718
|-6.77%
|-22.90%
|$22,398,828,923
|$1,161,547,290
|9
|Polkadot DOT
|$11.87
|-9.21%
|-23.86%
|$11,589,447,281
|$842,598,791
|10
|Binance USD BUSD
|$1.00
|0.03%
|0.06%
|$11,200,992,870
|$3,169,414,739
