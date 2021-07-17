MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 17: Bitcoin down, Polkadot sees biggest slump at -9.21%

Bitcoin's price is currently $31,353.77 and its dominance is 46.14 percent, an increase of 0.52 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 17, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease. (Image: Reuters)

The global cryptocurrency market is in the red on July 17 (today). The market cap is $1.27 trillion, a 2.77 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.96 billion, which makes a 3.04 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $51.54 billion, which is 80.59 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $31,353.77 and its dominance is 46.14 percent, an increase of 0.52 percent over the day.

Polkadot fell the most, down -9.21 percent, followed by Dogecoin which is down -6.77 percent. On the other hand, Tether rose 0.05 percent.

This comes as fintech company Square Inc. said it is creating a new business focused on Bitcoin. It was also announced by CEO Jack Dorsey in a tweet. The new company will focus on building an open developer platform with the goal of making it easy to create decentralised financial services.

As of 7.20 am on July 17, these the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$31,373.31-1.39%-7.29%$588,147,334,236$23,271,263,391
2Ethereum ETH$1,879.66-2.13%-12.82%$219,390,727,457$14,783,998,660
3Tether USDT$1.000.05%0.09%$62,013,248,077$45,007,850,604
4Binance Coin BNB$301.04-4.75%-5.17%$46,217,491,624$1,702,456,388
5Cardano ADA$1.17-5.25%-13.38%$37,432,630,138$1,664,682,376
6XRP XRP$0.5913-2.63%-7.23$27,327,784,931$1,836,745,192
7USD Coin USDC$1.000.04%0.07%$26,449,709,002$1,984,956,719
8Dogecoin DOGE$0.1718-6.77%-22.90%$22,398,828,923$1,161,547,290
9Polkadot DOT$11.87-9.21%-23.86%$11,589,447,281$842,598,791
10Binance USD BUSD$1.000.03%0.06%$11,200,992,870$3,169,414,739
You can also find cryptocurrency prices on CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #cryptocurrency #Market #world
first published: Jul 17, 2021 07:58 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

D-Street Talk: Shankar Sharma on why he did not invest in Zomato IPO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.