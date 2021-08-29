Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 29: Solana surges over 9%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on August 29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.12 trillion, a 0.46 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.21 billion, which makes a 15.38 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $70.48 billion – 76.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $49,357.13 and its dominance is currently 43.74 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day.

Meanwhile, Cuba's government said it would recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.

A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.

The popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former president Donald Trump.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $49,341.14 0.59% 0.59% $928,011,643,375 $27,810,902,329 563,410 BTC 18,800,231 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,273.91 0.65% 0.81% $383,505,324,454 $13,536,292,219 4,140,151 ETH 117,297,267 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.84 -0.53% 11.87% $91,572,401,650 $5,232,338,943 1,836,747,250 ADA 32,145,348,141 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $493.70 0.88% 8.90% $82,825,306,317 $1,738,130,912 3,528,441 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% -0.04% $65,522,698,205 $63,259,758,770 63,227,683,256 USDT 65,489,475,281 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.16 -1.45% -6.03% $54,099,532,998 $3,596,361,305 3,092,073,430 XRP 46,513,604,835 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.29 -2.20% -9.59% $37,886,139,459 $1,474,208,271 5,099,747,459 DOGE 131,060,005,023 DOGE 8 Solana SOL $95.80 9.64% 28.07% $27,659,862,024 $2,578,071,398 27,117,889 SOL 290,945,033 SOL 9 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.00% -0.02% $27,153,414,528 $1,733,843,644 1,733,886,461 USDC 27,154,085,079 USDC 10 Polkadot DOT $26.34 0.29% -6.76% $25,970,692,324 $1,108,211,428 42,141,606 DOT 987,579,315 DOT

As off 7.37 am on August 29, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):