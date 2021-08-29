MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 29: Solana surges over 9%

Bitcoin's price is currently $49,357.13 and its dominance is currently 43.74 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of red and green on August 29. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.12 trillion, a 0.46 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.21 billion, which makes a 15.38 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently $49,357.13 and its dominance is currently 43.74 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day.

Meanwhile, Cuba's government said it would recognise and regulate cryptocurrencies for payments on the island.

A resolution published in the Official Gazette said the Central Bank will set rules for such currencies and determine how to license providers of related services within Cuba.

The popularity of such currencies has grown among a technologically savvy group in Cuba as it has become harder to use dollars, in part because of toughened embargo rules imposed under former president Donald Trump.

Close

As off 7.37 am on August 29, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$49,341.140.59%0.59%$928,011,643,375$27,810,902,329 563,410 BTC18,800,231 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,273.910.65%0.81%$383,505,324,454$13,536,292,219 4,140,151 ETH117,297,267 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.84-0.53%11.87%$91,572,401,650$5,232,338,943 1,836,747,250 ADA32,145,348,141 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$493.700.88%8.90%$82,825,306,317$1,738,130,912 3,528,441 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.000.02%-0.04%$65,522,698,205$63,259,758,770 63,227,683,256 USDT65,489,475,281 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.16-1.45%-6.03%$54,099,532,998$3,596,361,305 3,092,073,430 XRP46,513,604,835 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.29-2.20%-9.59%$37,886,139,459$1,474,208,271 5,099,747,459 DOGE131,060,005,023 DOGE
8Solana SOL$95.809.64%28.07%$27,659,862,024$2,578,071,398 27,117,889 SOL290,945,033 SOL
9USD Coin USDC$1.000.00%-0.02%$27,153,414,528$1,733,843,644 1,733,886,461 USDC27,154,085,079 USDC
10Polkadot DOT$26.340.29%-6.76%$25,970,692,324$1,108,211,428 42,141,606 DOT987,579,315 DOT
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 29, 2021 08:02 am

