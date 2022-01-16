Crypto-related job postings jumped almost 400% in 2021, says LinkedIn

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation is shown in Mountain View, California, U.S. February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo - RTX2PJTD

Listing for jobs looking for candidates possessing domain knowledge and expertise in the area of cryptocurrency and blockchain surged 395 percent in 2021 in the United States, jumping over 5 times since 2020. On the other hand, job demand in the general technology sector grew by just 98 percent, shows a recent study by Linkedin.

The job descriptions and titles majorly included terms such as bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, and cryptocurrency, with San Francisco Bay area, Austin in Texas, New York City, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, and Denver emerging as the prime areas that offered the maximum crypto-related job postings in 2021.

Notably, this is a marked deviation from the cities listed in 2020, which hosted most cryptocurrency-associated opportunities. These included areas like San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area in North Carolina, Greater Philadelphia, and Los Angeles

While blockchain developers and engineers were the most sought after, with software and finance heading the space, more and more positions also opened up for professionals for accounting, consulting, staffing, and computer hardware development.