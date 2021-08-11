MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Crypto heist: Hackers haul away $600 million on Poly Network

Poly Network put out a plea for the stolen Ethereum, BinanceChain, and OxPolygon tokens, asking traders who run cryptocurrency storage wallets to avoid them.

Ira Puranik
August 11, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

Poly Network, a DeFi firm specialising in cryptocurrency transfers, took to Twitter recently to announce that its platform had been hacked, leading to a substantial cryptocurrency loss which had an estimated value of a record  $600 million, making it the biggest ever loss to have emerged in the crypto sector, as per a BloombergQuint report. 

Notably, this figure, as reported by The Block, a crypto trade publication, supersedes the entire criminal losses registered by the DeFi segment ($474 million) between January and July 2021, according to CipherTrace. Looking at the broader picture, almost 55 percent of all major cryptocurrency scams were DeFi hacks. 

The tweet, highlighting the enormity of the hack involved, put out a plea for the stolen Ethereum, BinanceChain, and OxPolygon tokens, asking traders who run cryptocurrency storage wallets to avoid them, since the money belongs to tens of thousands of crypto community members. While it threatened legal action and police involvement, it also offered the said offenders a chance to mutually reach a solution. 

Benevolent hacker? 

The latest reports by the Block said the attackers have already initiated the return process, after their credentials were identified by Slowmist, a blockchain security firm. As of now, they have sent back almost $4.7 million worth of tokens, out of which $ 1 million was in USDC (Polygon blockchain), $1.1 million in BTCB (Binance Smart Chain), $2 million in Shiba Inu tokens, and $6,00,000 FEI stable coin. 

Close

Related stories

This incident, however, highlights the vulnerability and unregulated nature associated with the nascent DeFi segment, which offers the potential of completely eliminating middlemen in financial transactions and leverage blockchain to democratise various financial services like insurance, banking, lending, and more. DeFi essentially works on a peer-to-peer basis, with smart software acting as an intermediary. This is perhaps also why DeFi is known to offer a higher yield on crypto-assets as compared to other conventional means. The total value locked in DeFi contracts as of March 2021 reportedly stands at $41 billion. 
Ira Puranik
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #DeFi #International Markets #polygon #Shiba Inu
first published: Aug 11, 2021 06:36 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.