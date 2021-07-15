MARKET NEWS

Chinese cryptocurrency community Bishijie shut down by regulators

Bishijie, a world for cryptocurrency trading, is dedicated to simplifying investment decisions, according to its website.

Reuters
July 15, 2021 / 09:04 PM IST
Crypto coins (Image: Shutterstock)

Bishijie, a Chinese cryptocurrency community and information provider, on Thursday ceased operation of its app and website in mainland China, saying it violated central bank regulations.

Bishijie, or Coin World, said on its website that it is "actively cooperating with regulators, and taking corrective measures as required."

China's state council, or cabinet, vowed in late May to crack down on bitcoin trading and mining, citing underlying financial risks.

It provides news, social network, and trading information for cryptocurrency investors in China and Korea, according to its website.

Reuters
Tags: #Bishijie #Business #China #cryptocurrency #World News
first published: Jul 15, 2021 09:03 pm

