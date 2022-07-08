English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:\Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal: a session power packed with lots of intelligence and tactics required to sell write options, on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Blockchain.com faces $270 million hit on loans to bankrupt Three Arrows - CoinDesk

    Three Arrows is rapidly becoming insolvent and the default impact is approximately $270 million worth of cryptocurrency and U.S. dollar loans from Blockchain.com

    Reuters
    July 08, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com could lose $270 million from lending to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, CoinDesk reported on Friday.

    "Three Arrows is rapidly becoming insolvent and the default impact is approximately $270 million worth of cryptocurrency and U.S. dollar loans from Blockchain.com," the report said, quoting Chief Executive Officer Peter Smith's letter to shareholders.

    Blockchain.com declined to comment when contacted by Reuters and 3AC did not immediately respond.

    3AC has sought protection from creditors under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which allows foreign debtors to shield U.S. assets.

    Aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and recession fears have led to a turmoil in equities and sparked a selloff in cryptocurrencies. The crypto winter has hit several companies in the sector including lending platform Celsius Network and Voyager Digital.
    Reuters
    Tags: #blockchain #cryptocurrency
    first published: Jul 8, 2022 10:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.