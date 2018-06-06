App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitfinex briefly halts trading after cyber attack

Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency trading platform briefly halted all its operations following a cyber-attack on the trading platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency trading platform owned by iFinex Inc briefly halted all its operations on Tuesday morning following a cyber-attack on the trading platform.

The Bitfinex website and the company’s Twitter handle stated: “The previous outage was caused by issues with one of our infrastructure providers."

During this brief period, Bitcoin prices fell 2 percent following the cyber-attack news, hitting a low of $7,373.47, according to data from CoinDesk.

Bitfinex was aimed in what is known as a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service Attack), which basically floods a system with multiple virus infected servers.

When trading resumed after two hours of the cyber attack, the company website said, “They were monitoring the situation closely,” and trading had to be stopped as it went under “unplanned maintenance.”

"The attack only impacted trading operations, and user accounts and their associated funds/account balances were not at risk at any point during the attack," said a Bitfinex spokesperson.

In August 2016, Bitfinex had to stop operations and suspend trading in after a hack resulted in the theft of nearly 1,20,000 bitcoins.

Japanese exchange Coincheck was the victim of a similar incident where hackers stole $500 million worth of cryptocurrency.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 09:14 pm

tags #bitcoin #Bitfinex #Coincheck #cryptocurrency

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.