Bitcoin surges higher, narrows gap to record high

Bitcoin has risen about 87 percent this year, broadly outperforming conventional asset classes, partly due to broader acceptance as a form of payment.

Reuters
March 09, 2021 / 10:38 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Bitcoin rose strongly on Tuesday, on course to gain for a fifth straight day, in a rally that has left the cryptocurrency within touching distance of an all-time high hit last month.

The digital currency was trading up 3.3 percent at $54,206 amidst a broadly supportive risk rally, climbing toward a record high of $58,354.14 seen on February 21.

Bitcoin has risen about 87 percent this year, broadly outperforming conventional asset classes, partly due to broader acceptance as a form of payment.

On Tuesday, bitcoin's surge fueled gains in related stocks, sending shares of cryptocurrency miners Riot Blockchain Inc and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc soaring 28 percent and 22 percent, respectively.

In recent weeks, companies have taken advantage of bitcoin's strength to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in funding, capitalizing on improved market sentiment.

Bitcoin bank Silvergate Capital Corp on Tuesday launched a $300 million program to sell shares, less than two months since it raised equity, while business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc recently issued notes in order to fund more bitcoin purchases.

 
Reuters
first published: Mar 9, 2021 10:35 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

