Cryptocurrency
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | What led to the sharp surge in Bitcoin?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what led to the sharp surge in Bitcoin and the outlook on it going forward

Moneycontrol News

Bitcoin jumped to its highest levels in 13 months on August 17. It has soared over 70 percent this year and has become one of the strongest performing assets.

In terms of technicals, analysts believe there is little reason to be bearish about Bitcoin at present. Fundamental trends too are expected to add fuel to Bitcoin’s technical uptrend.

What is leading to the sharp surge in Bitcoin? And should one invest in cryptocurrencies? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:02 pm

#bitcoin #cryptocurrencies

