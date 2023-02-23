Cryptocurrency roundup for February 23: Digital-asset sector's turmoil confirms crypto's unreliability, Immutable's decision to lay off 11% of its workforce and more

Big story

Crypto is Not a Reliable Alternative to Fiat Currency, Says Head of Bank for International Settlements



Head of the Bank for International Settlements Agustin Carstens has stated that the argument that crypto is a viable alternative to fiat currency has been settled in the wake of the digital-asset sector's recent turmoil.

> In a Bloomberg TV interview, he stated, "That battle has been won...A technology doesn't make for trusted money."

> Carstens emphasized that the only way to establish great credibility for money is through the legal and historical infrastructure behind central banks, adding that he anticipates a "strong statement" from the Group of 20 regarding stricter regulations for the digital-asset sector.

> He believes that crypto is a financial activity that can only exist "under certain conditions." Details here.