Coronavirus scare: Infosys office in Bengaluru evacuated over suspicion on Friday

Infosys evacuated one of its office buildings in Bengaluru, Karnataka on March 13 after one its employees came in contact with a person suspected of being infected by the novel coronavirus.

However, normal operations are expected to resume there on March 16, after a doctor cleared the employee, a source aware of the development said.

In an email to employees in Bengaluru, the company said: “As part of our continuing efforts to share information regarding coronavirus or COVID-19, we are informing you that we have received information about a situation of a team member from IIPM building who may have been in proximity to an individual with suspected COVID-19.”

The company had evacuated the building for sanitation as a precautionary measure.

This story may be updated later based on inputs from Infosys.

In response to the Karnataka government’s request to allow IT service providers to work from home, the company said it will comply on case-to-case basis.

“We have robust WFH (work from home) policy and employees are working from as and when possible,” the source added.