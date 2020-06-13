App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus drug | Dr Reddy's inks pact with Gilead Sciences to manufacture remdesivir

As per the non-exclusive licensing agreement, Gilead will grant Dr Reddy's Laboratories the right to register and manufacture its investigational Coronavirus drug remdesivir in 127 countries.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on June 13 said that it has inked pact with US-based  biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences to manufacture and market remdesivir - a potential COVID-19 drug in 127 countries, including India.

As per the non-exclusive licensing agreement, Gilead will grant the Hyderabad-based drug maker the right to register and manufacture its investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

The company will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing of the drug, it added.

Dr Reddy's would need to scale up manufacturing and obtain regulatory approval for marketing of this drug in respective countries, the company said.

Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Gilead Sciences #Health #Remdesivir #USFDA

