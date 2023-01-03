English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
    Live now
    auto refresh
    January 03, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

    Covid news live updates: Omicron's XBB most prevalent, circulating all over India, says INSACOG

    Covid news updates: Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, the INSACOG said in its bulletin. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin was released on Monday. According to the bulletin, BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 were also circulating but in lesser extent.

    • Covid news live updates: Omicron's XBB most prevalent, circulating all over India, says INSACOG
      Moneycontrol.com
    • January 03, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      Top L&T boss expresses fears over Covid resurgence, calls it worrisome

      SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of Larsen & Toubro, said worrisome reports of the recurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic are coming up in India.

      Subrahmanyan said in a speech, “…we are again hearing worrisome reports of recurrence of the pandemic in India though China remains the largest hot spot.”

      This comes as China witnesses a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections in the country driven by BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. India has also reported a few cases of the BF.7 variant.

    • January 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      XBB variant dominant in India

      COVID-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country, the INSACOG said in its bulletin.

      The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin was released on Monday.

      According to the bulletin, BA.2.75 and BA.2.10 were also circulating but in lesser extent.

      "Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 03, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST

      Covid infection rate in India below 500 a day mark

      Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) bulletin says the overall infection rate is below 500 per day in India. “In northern part of India, XBB was prevalent, whereas in the eastern part, BA.2.75 was the prevalent sub-lineage. BA.2.10 and other Omicron sub-lineage frequency was lower last week. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period,” it said.

    • January 03, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      South Korea tests for arrivals for China

      South Korea has started Covid-19 testing for arrivals from China at Incheon International Airport.Under the new restrictions which came into effect from Monday, all arrivals from China are obliged to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their entry, Yonhap news agency reported.

    • January 03, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      No, new Covid variant does not target your brain

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 03, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

      Covid test ease for Chinese filers to UK

      Passengers from China who arrive in UK next week will not face compulsory COVID-19 tests on arrival, Testing at Heathrow Airport will be voluntary and those who test positive will neither be quarantined nor ordered to self-isolate, the report added.Britain last week had said that passengers arriving in Britain from China would require a negative COVID test taken no more than two days prior to departure after a surge in infections in China.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes