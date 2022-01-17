Coromandel International Q3 PAT may dip 9.2% YoY to Rs 303 cr: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Agri Inputs sector. The brokerage house expects Coromandel International to report net profit at Rs 303 crore down 9.2% year-on-year (down 41.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 20 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 4,916 crore, according to Sharekhan.

