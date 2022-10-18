Conversational AI start-up Yellow.ai rolls out ESOP worth $43 million

Representative image.

Enterprise-grade conversational AI platform Yellow.ai on October 18 announced that it is rolling out Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) worth $43 million across its global workforce.

The California-headquartered start-up, along with a competitive ESOP, will be providing better flexibility to its employees by extending quarterly vesting post a one-year cliff period.

The company currently has over 900 employees globally and plans to expand to Australia, Japan, Africa, Latin America, the US, the UK, and Europe while strengthening its presence in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder, Yellow.ai, said, “Yellow.ai is witnessing exponential growth globally and our employees have played a pivotal role in achieving this. Taking our commitment to be an employee-first organisation further, we are democratising wealth creation for our employees to recognise their valuable contribution to this upward journey.”

He added, “At the same time, we aim to empower our employees to achieve their personal goals and contribute to the company’s business goals. We are confident that this will help drive further accountability, hire the right talent, create wealth for our employees, and implement our long-term vision more effectively.”

The ESOP is a part of its 360-degree experience initiative that holistically focuses on wellness, learning and development, rewards and recognition, and employee wealth creation options.

Neeru Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer, Yellow.ai added, “We are committed to creating the best opportunities for our current employees and attracting future talent that will bolster Yellow.ai’s position as a market leader. In the face of complex global shifts such as the Great Resignation and the Great Reshuffle, adopting a people-first approach is crucial today, and we are proud to launch an employee-centric programme that not only accelerates growth but makes it easier for employees to be part of the journey too.”